Sarah Paulson, Sonequa Martin-Green & more stars step out in superhero-inspired styles

San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing and so is the superhero-themed fashion!
Celebrities like Sarah Paulson, Sonequa Martin-Green and Camila Mendes, among many other stylish ladies, rocked a bevy of leather, nylon and pleather to attend the annual comic book convention. Whether it was a full-on shiny ensemble or a touch here and there, these stars took a style cue from superheroes and villains such as Catwoman, Batgirl, Mera, Storm and more!
Paulson arrived to theGlass panel on Friday looking like a total Wonder Woman. The actress wore a Calvin Klein red geranium nylon skirt, yellow-and-white strappy heels, and a misty rose leather police shirt from the designer's pre-fall collection.
Green, the leading lady of Star Trek: Discovery, gave off villainous vibes at the show's press conference on Friday, wearing a patent leather snake skin print jacket with a matching mini skirt.
Charmed star Sarah Jeffery promoted her new series on Thursday in a playful lavender latex dress and white Victorian-style long-sleeve top.
Riverdale star Mendes kept things fun and fierce by donning a black patent leather mini skirt, white button-up top and black-and-white sneakers to the Woman Who Kick Ass panel on Saturday.
Amber Heard and Kat Graham had the same idea when they arrived to the comic book convention this weekend, packing a punch in black leather pants.
The Aquaman star was spotted out and about San Diego on Friday channeling Catwoman in a shiny pair of hot pants, which she paired with a white crop top, black mules and a hat.
The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star also rocked a similar outfit as Heard on Friday, wearing black Tod's trousers with a white blouse by Redemption.
Meanwhile on Saturday, Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh opted for a more feminine Captain Marvel vibe in turquoise patent leather cropped pants with a white silk cami.
For more stylish stars at Comic-Con, check at the gallery below.
