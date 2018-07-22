San Diego Comic-Con - Day 4: TV show panels, family events & more on final day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In addition to adult-oriented content, the fourth and final day of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on Sunday featured a slate of family friendly events.



Earliest sessions began at 10 a.m.; later ones run until around midnight. Topics vary wildly across movie, television, book, comic, video game toy and other popular art industries.

RELATED: Comic-Con 2018: Related stories, links & videos



Apart from the Convention Center, session venues include the Central Library, Hilton Bayfront Hotel, the Horton Grand Theatre and the Marriott Marquis.



More than 130,000 people are expected to have attended Comic-Con, which typically generates more than $143 million in economic activity for the region.



With streets sure to be crowded, many officials recommend avoiding using cars during Comic-Con weekend.



Visitors can travel around downtown using dockless bikes, scooters or pedicabs. They can also use public transit to reach Comic-Con venues.



MTS trolleys on the Sycuan Green Line route will depart from stations toward the Convention Center at least every 15 minutes during the duration of Comic-Con, including from SDCCU Stadium, which will offer 5,000 free parking spots.



The UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line will run similar schedules, with departures lasting until at least midnight in many cases.

Hey there Comic-Con attendees, did you preorder merch from the Official Comic-Con Merch booth this year? You can still pick up your preorder till 3PM in the Marriott. Don’t forget and don’t delay! #SDCC2018 — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) July 22, 2018

Some of Sunday's highlights included:

The annual International Children's Film Festival: an entire day of short films for children of all ages.

A panel for the long-running "Lego: Ninjago" television series featuring co-creator Tommy Andreasen, lead writer Bragi Schut and voice actors Brent Miller and Kelly Metzger.

The world premiere of "DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis."

Panels for hit television shows "Legion," "Supernatural" and "Riverdale."

Here are a few sights and sounds from Day 4 happenings:

(L-R) Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Alexander Calvert, Eugenie Ross-Leming, and Brad Buckner speak onstage at the 'Supernatural' special video presentation and Q&A during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The "Supernatural" cast and crew take the stage for Sunday's panel:

A post shared by The CW San Diego (@thecwsandiego) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:10pm PDT

(L-R) Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, and Ashleigh Murray speak onstage at the 'Riverdale' special video presentation and Q&A during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)