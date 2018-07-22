Pedestrian fatally struck by train north of Oceanside

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A train struck and killed a pedestrian on tracks just north of Oceanside on Sunday, police said.



It happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. north of Oceanside Harbor Drive on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, according to Oceanside police, who were the first to respond to the crash but turned the incident over to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Sheriff's deputies were not immediately able to provide identifying information on the victim.



Amtrak Pacific Surfliner tweeted soon after the crash that tracks were shut down in the area while law enforcement investigated the death, and to expect lengthy delays to affect at least six trains between Los Angeles and San Diego.



About an hour and a half later, around noon, Pacific Surfliner tweeted that tracks were being reopened but delays were expected to continue while service returned to normal.

UPDATE: Tracks have now been re-opened north of #Oceanside following earlier trespasser incident . We continue to expect congestion delays while we return service to normal. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) July 22, 2018

UPDATE: We are now in the process of restoring service following an earlier trespasser incident north of #Oceanside. We thank you for your patience during this disruption. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) July 22, 2018

UPDATE: Tracks remain closed north of #Oceanside while authorities investigate trespasser incident. We currently do not have an estimate for when the tracks will be re-opened. No alternate transport is available at this time. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) July 22, 2018