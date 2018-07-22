Man taken into custody after police chase from Kearny Mesa car dealership

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man accused of stealing a car led police on a slow speed chase on Sunday that ended with the suspect in custody.

The chase started in Kearny Mesa after a call came in around 11:30 a.m. to report a car being stolen from a car dealership in the 4600 block of Convoy Street.

The driver reportedly led police on a chase down State Route 52 to Interstate 15 north. The chase ended some time after that in Miramar.

Police took the man into custody just after noon.

No injuries were reported.