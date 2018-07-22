Jockey Victor Espinoza injured at Del Mar racetrack after horse - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jockey Victor Espinoza injured at Del Mar racetrack after horse collapses, dies

Posted: Updated:
California Chrome jockey Victor Espinoza smiles as the horse crosses the finish line with a victory in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Del Mar, Calif. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi) California Chrome jockey Victor Espinoza smiles as the horse crosses the finish line with a victory in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Del Mar, Calif. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

DEL MAR (CNS) - A horse died during training at the Del Mar racetrack on Sunday, injuring jockey Victor Espinoza.

Kona Gold Stakes winner Bobby Abu Dhabi went into cardiac arrest on the track, owner Brian Trump tweeted around 10 a.m.

Espinoza, who won the 2015 Triple Crown on American Pharaoh, sustained fractured vertebrae and injuries to his neck and left arm, according to Jeff Furmanski, a spokesman for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

The Hall of Fame jockey was being treated at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he will remain overnight, Furmanski said.

Trump, the owner, tweeted: "While we are deeply saddened and hearbroken by this loss our thoughts are currently with HOF jockey @VictorEspinoza.

"Please keep him in your prayers."

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.