Multi-car crash in Rolando sends 5 to hospital

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Five people were injured in a three-car crash in the Rolando area on Sunday after an apparent road-rage incident. It happened about 1:30 p.m. on University Avenue at College Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Witnesses said a woman in a Honda Civic was chasing a Toyota Camry at high speed when the latter ran a red light, hitting an SUV and another car.

Five people were hospitalized - two with major injuries.

The woman in the Civic reportedly started the chase after the Camry hit her.

It was unclear if she would face any charges.

A News 8 viewer sent the following clip of the aftermath at the scene:

