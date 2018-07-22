Multi-car crash in Rolando sends 5 to hospital

Five people were injured in a three-car crash in the Rolando area on Sunday after an apparent road-rage incident. It happened about 1:30 p.m. on University Avenue at College Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Another successful Comic-Con is in the books. The four-day pop culture convention came to an end Sunday, but even in its final hours was packed with things to see and do.
Vince Velasquez allowed two hits over seven innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 5-0 Sunday for a doubleheader split.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for San Diego County inland valleys, mountains, and deserts. The warning is valid for Monday morning through Thursday evening
A man stole a brand-new luxury car out of a Kearny Mesa dealership's lot and led police on a lengthy chase down San Diego freeways on Sunday.
San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing and so is the superhero-themed fashion! Celebrities like Sarah Paulson, Sonequa Martin-Green and Camila Mendes, among many other stylish ladies, rocked a bevy of leather, nylon and pleather to attend the annual comic book convention.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man who died Saturday morning on a sidewalk in Old Town.
A suspected drunk driver was shot by sheriff's deputies after leading them on a pursuit across North County freeways Friday night, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.