High heat, high surf expected for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County again will face extreme heat and high surf beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.



Forecasters said a high pressure system moving over Southern California will bring in an extended period of hot weather, with the peak of the sweltering conditions to occur Tuesday and Wednesday.



It prompted the NWS to issue an Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County, along with most of Southern California, between 10 a.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Thursday.



High temperatures are expected to range anywhere from 96 to 98 degrees in Escondido and El Cajon today, and Vista was expected to see temperatures as high as 88.



Record temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday could be broken in San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Ramona and Alpine, according to the NWS.



Temperatures near the immediate coast are expected to reach the lows 80s, but not much higher.

Facebook Video: Here are some folks beating the heat wave by kayaking off La Jolla. (July 23, 2018)





The NWS issued a High Surf Advisory beginning Monday at 8 a.m. and lasting through 9 p.m. Wednesday.



Strong rip currents could cause dangerous swimming conditions for inexperienced swimmers, the NWS said.



Surf levels of 6-8 feet will be possible, forecasters said.



The desert northeastern corner of San Diego County will continue to see high temperatures, reaching a climax of 117 degrees on Tuesday.



A list of "cool zones'' for residents to escape the heat can be found here.

News 8's Kerri Lane gives the latest weather update on the high heat and high surf. (Monday, July 23, 2018.)

Just how hot will it be this week?Here is a map showing the Wednesday highs, and a map showing the difference from normal. It'll be really hot and way above average 107 is forecast in Ramona, 111 in Riverside, and 120(!) in Palm Springs. #cawx #SanDiegoWX pic.twitter.com/rlz0kpTkbK — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 23, 2018

If you are heading to the beach this week, be alert to High Surf conditions and dangerous rip currents. Always swim near a lifeguard. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cpQUkkfgSv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 23, 2018