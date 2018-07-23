High heat, high surf expected for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County again will face extreme heat and high surf beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters said a high pressure system moving over Southern California will bring in an extended period of hot weather, with the peak of the sweltering conditions to occur Tuesday and Wednesday.
It prompted the NWS to issue an Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County, along with most of Southern California, between 10 a.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Thursday.
High temperatures are expected to range anywhere from 96 to 98 degrees in Escondido and El Cajon today, and Vista was expected to see temperatures as high as 88.
Record temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday could be broken in San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Ramona and Alpine, according to the NWS.
Temperatures near the immediate coast are expected to reach the lows 80s, but not much higher.
Facebook Video: Here are some folks beating the heat wave by kayaking off La Jolla. (July 23, 2018)
The NWS issued a High Surf Advisory beginning Monday at 8 a.m. and lasting through 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Strong rip currents could cause dangerous swimming conditions for inexperienced swimmers, the NWS said.
Surf levels of 6-8 feet will be possible, forecasters said.
The desert northeastern corner of San Diego County will continue to see high temperatures, reaching a climax of 117 degrees on Tuesday.
A list of "cool zones'' for residents to escape the heat can be found here.
News 8's Kerri Lane gives the latest weather update on the high heat and high surf. (Monday, July 23, 2018.)
Get the latest News 8 Weather updates »
Just how hot will it be this week?Here is a map showing the Wednesday highs, and a map showing the difference from normal. It'll be really hot and way above average 107 is forecast in Ramona, 111 in Riverside, and 120(!) in Palm Springs. #cawx #SanDiegoWX pic.twitter.com/rlz0kpTkbK— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 23, 2018
If you are heading to the beach this week, be alert to High Surf conditions and dangerous rip currents. Always swim near a lifeguard. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cpQUkkfgSv— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 23, 2018
Due to the extremely dry vegetation and hot, dry weather, the threat will be elevated for wildfire starts this week. Avoid or be extremely cautious with outdoor flame. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/coYoXtAj1c— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 23, 2018
Due to high temperatures in California and most of the western United States, the California Independent System Operator Corporation on Monday issued a statewide Flex Alert that calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
San Diego County again will face extreme heat and high surf beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
The U.S. Forest Service Monday announced an emergency closure of the Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls areas due to health and safety concerns from expected high temperatures.
Police Monday are searching for a 58-year-old woman accused of stabbing a 60-year-old woman following an argument about smoking near a leaking propane tank at a gas station in San Diego's Valencia Park neighborhood.
A Coaster train struck and killed a pedestrian Monday on tracks near the Poinsettia Railroad Station in Carlsbad.
U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw appeared conflicted in early May on whether to stop families from being separated at the border.
Temperatures will continue to warm through the week, with slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.
Five people were injured in a three-car crash in the Rolando area on Sunday after an apparent road-rage incident. It happened about 1:30 p.m. on University Avenue at College Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Another successful Comic-Con is in the books. The four-day pop culture convention came to an end Sunday, but even in its final hours was packed with things to see and do.
Vince Velasquez allowed two hits over seven innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 5-0 Sunday for a doubleheader split.