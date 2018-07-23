Emergency closure order in effect for Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - The U.S. Forest Service Monday announced an emergency closure of the Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls areas due to health and safety concerns from expected high temperatures.

Extreme heat and high fire danger have prompted officials to implement emergency closure orders when temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees and the National Weather Service issues high heat advisories. Fire officials will continue to weigh the forecast and associated risks in an effort to preserve the health and safety of rescuers and the public. These closures are expected to occur throughout the summer.



The closures are in effect until Thursday.



"The road and trail system leading to both Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls are very challenging under normal conditions, but with extreme heat, the area becomes dangerous,'' according to a Forest Service statement.



Authorities typically implement emergency closures when temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees. Additional closures are expected throughout the remainder of the summer.



Heat stroke results in several fatalities per year in those areas, according to the Fire Service, and hundreds of people require medical aid or air rescue annually.



The Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls areas will be reassessed on Friday to ensure conditions are favorable for recreation.

For more information on extended closures, refer to the Cleveland National Forest website.

