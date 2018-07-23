Police searching for woman accused of stabbing following argument over smoking

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Monday are searching for a 58-year-old woman accused of stabbing a 60-year-old woman following an argument about smoking near a leaking propane tank at a gas station in San Diego's Valencia Park neighborhood.



It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at an Arco gas station at 5109 Imperial Ave., San Diego police Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said.



The two woman got into an argument about the 60-year-old woman smoking near a leaking propane tank, Sullivan said.



The argument escalated then the suspect pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim on the left forearm, Sullivan said.



The victim suffered a one-inch laceration, but refused medical attention, Sullivan said.



The suspect, known only as "Carmela,'' fled the scene on foot, Sullivan said.



Southeastern division detectives were investigating the incident.