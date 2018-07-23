Hot weather prompts flex alert across California designed to conserve electricity

Due to high temperatures in California and most of the western United States, the California Independent System Operator Corporation on Monday issued a statewide Flex Alert that calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
San Diego County again will face extreme heat and high surf beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
The U.S. Forest Service Monday announced an emergency closure of the Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls areas due to health and safety concerns from expected high temperatures.
Police Monday are searching for a 58-year-old woman accused of stabbing a 60-year-old woman following an argument about smoking near a leaking propane tank at a gas station in San Diego's Valencia Park neighborhood.
A Coaster train struck and killed a pedestrian Monday on tracks near the Poinsettia Railroad Station in Carlsbad.
U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw appeared conflicted in early May on whether to stop families from being separated at the border.
Temperatures will continue to warm through the week, with slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.
Five people were injured in a three-car crash in the Rolando area on Sunday after an apparent road-rage incident. It happened about 1:30 p.m. on University Avenue at College Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Another successful Comic-Con is in the books. The four-day pop culture convention came to an end Sunday, but even in its final hours was packed with things to see and do.
Vince Velasquez allowed two hits over seven innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 5-0 Sunday for a doubleheader split.