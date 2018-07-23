3 people in custody following police chase that ended in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — Three people were taken into custody on Monday after the driver reportedly lead police on a chase in a stolen vehicle through several parts of San Diego.

San Diego police officers pursued the vehicle up northbound Interstate 5, onto Pacific Highway and Seaworld Drive, and eventually heading east on Interstate 8.

The stolen Honda Accord was stopped after it headed up I-15 and into Tierrasanta.

A male driver and two female passengers were reportedly taken into custody in the area of the 11300 block of Copperleaf Lane, near the eastern terminus of Tierrasanta Boulevard, an SDPD spokesman says.