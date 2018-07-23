Two more San Diego-based breweries to close by summer's end

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Two San Diego-based breweries are calling it quits at the end of the summer.

This month, Ramona-based ChuckAlek Independent Brewers and Intergalactic Brewing announced they were closing up their tasting rooms.

Intergalactic Brewing Company had been serving beer for five years, since 2015.

In a Facebook Post, the owner and founder of the company said:

“We want to thank everyone for their support, patronage, and love over the last five years. It has been an incredible adventure and not something we will soon forget. However, on July 31st we will be closing the doors to our tasting room and brewery, ending our over 5 year run. It has been a pleasure serving you our beers. We hope you enjoyed them as much as we enjoyed making them for you.”

A post shared by Intergalactic Brewing Company (@galacticbrew) on Jul 23, 2018 at 10:35am PDT



After serving San Diego craft beer for the past six years, ChuckAlek Independent Brewers will also close by summer's end.

According to the ChuckAlek Independent Brewers team, the Ramona location will be by appointment only after their last day they are open to the public on July 29th. The Biergarten in North Park will continue to be open through August, with their last day of operations being September 2nd.

In a statement the team, Marta, Grant and Sam said:

“We have loved being part of the San Diego craft beer community, and will cherish the friends and memories we have made over the past 6 years. We truly hope you can make it out to either location one more time, and help us say goodbye to ChuckAlek Independent Brewers. “

In 2015, San Diego Magazine named ChuckAlek Independent Brewers one of San Diego’s best new breweries.

According to West Coaster Magazine, the two breweries are the fifth and sixth San Diego County brewing companies to shut down just this year alone, and the 14th and 15th to close since the start of 2017.