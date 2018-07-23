Comic-Con Baby: San Diego family goes home with the ultimate souvenir

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An expectant mother turned into a real-life superhero when her water broke at San Diego Comic-Con. On Monday, she was in the hospital with a healthy baby boy but getting there was quite the journey.

At just two days old, little baby Reign is already showing his character, which isn't surprising considering the grand entrance he made into the world.

"He wasn't due until the sixth, so we figured we still had some time and Shannon wanted to get out and check out Comic-Con," said Matt.

On Saturday Matt, his wife Shannon and their 5-year old son Roman got dressed up, jumped on a pedi cab and headed downtown to mingle with the crowds of people enjoying San Diego Comic-Con.

RELATED: Comic-Con 2018: Related stories, links & videos

"We went right into Comic-Con on Fifth and Harbor and as soon as we got off she told everyone that her water had broke," said Matt.

Baby Reign was on his way - and that meant so was the rush to get Shannon out of the Comic-Con chaos.

Cell phone video captured the moments after a police officer called 911 and helped an ambulance quickly get mom and baby through the crowds and off to the hospital.

Keeping up with the fun atmosphere at the convention, bystanders gave the ambulance a jubilant send off.

"There was a couple people cheering and stuff so it's was cool," said Matt. "Everybody was supportive."

Despite the hectic way Shannon's labor stared, Matt says everything else went smoothly.

"He's happy, he's chilling," Matt said. "She's already up and walking around."

Now they just gotta find a unique way to memorialize how baby Reign captured Comic-Con.

"It's a pretty cool story to share with him and maybe we have to make his middle name 'Batman' or something," said Matt.