Dinosaur sculpture in Clairemont suddenly goes extinct

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It wasn't a volcano or a giant asteroid that wiped out a beloved dinosaur statue in Clairemont. The metal triceratops sculpture was stolen over the weekend and now its owner is on a mission to get it back.
Trixie the Triceratops is an Instagram star who loves to dress up for Halloween, Fourth of July and Easter. She's also a Super Bowl fan and supports Pride.
"She was right front and center in our landscape among the rocks," said Trixie's owner Victoria Border.
For the past 3 years, Trixie has lived in Victoria and Patrick Border's front yard in Clairemont, but as of Monday - she's extinct. Over the weekend, someone stole her from their home on Auburndale Street.
Victoria has always loved dinosaurs and was especially proud of Trixie who she bought from artist Ricardo Breceda. If you've ever been to Anza Borrego, you know Ricardo's work - he's created over 100 metal sculptures that are on display there.
"Trixie was not only important to us, but the whole Clairemont community," said Victoria.
Trixie was known for handing out treats and gladly posed for selfies.
"I work from home so we can see people drive by and stop, roll down windows and take pictures, things like that," said Patrick "So it was a big loss for us - like Vic says [Trixie] is a big part of the community."
The Borders say Trixie disappeared late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Because of her size - about five feet long and a few feet across, they definitely think this was a planned crime pulled off by at least two people. Unfortunately Trixie wasn't secured to the ground so the thieves didn't need any special tools.
"We just hope she gets returned, in whatever way possible," said Victoria.
Trixie is pretty distinguishable, so Victoria hopes someone spots her and calls police. When Trixie is returned, Victoria says she won't let this incident ruin the neighborhood fun.
"I think we would put her back, because she's been such a face for the community," Victoria said.
