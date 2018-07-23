Cool Pavement: New technology can cool down these hot streets

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – When heat waves hit, like the one currently affecting San Diego, people are always looking for ways to stay cool.

Now, there is new technology that can help provide some relief from the heat by painting the pavement.

Pavement temperatures can reach 190-degrees – making them not only a health hazard, but also causing high energy use. A California company created a product that according to them, can alleviate pavement temperate, and cities across the country are embracing the new technology.

For example, when outside temperatures hit 85-degrees, temperatures on asphalt surfaces can rise to more than 140-degrees – scorching everything from tires to the paws of pets. Now, an asphalt based seal coat that looks like white paint can decrease temperatures dramatically.

Davis Koleas is with GuardTop out of Dana Point. According to Koleas, black asphalt absorbs and traps up to 95 percent of the sun’s rays. When their product is used, according to the company, that heat is reflected back into the atmosphere. In turn, making it better for the environment and easier on people’s wallets.

The City of Los Angeles has already tested it out and other cities are embracing the technology. “That is the first time anyone had seen anything about it. From there, we started getting calls and emails from all around the world,” said Koleas.

According to a 2012 study, the City of Chula Vista looked at using the technology for its pavement. Another recommendation from the study was to plant for trees to create more shade.

Koleas said his company has recently been in touch with San Diego officials. So far, according to Koleas, the results in Los Angeles have been positive.

While no San Diego public streets have used the product, in the private sector, it has been used at a yard at a charter school in Rancho Bernardo.

According to GuardTop, its formula uses incorporates recycled materials, and is free of hazardous volatiles and carcinogenic additives. Learn more about GuardTop here.

