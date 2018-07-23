Cool Pavement: New technology can cool down these hot streets

Jacob deGrom's winless streak reached five games as the major league ERA leader was hurt by a pair of errors behind him, and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 3-2 Monday night in a matchup of teams with the worst records in the National League.
Activists rallied against the Trump administration's immigration policies at the Embarcadero on Sunday. The We Demand Justice rally was put together to call attention to the plight of immigrant children being separated from their families at the border. Organizers say they wanted to show Comic-Con goers that they can be like the heroes they love by standing against the policies affecting asylum seekers.
Activists rallied against the Trump administration's immigration policies at the Embarcadero on Sunday. The We Demand Justice rally was put together to call attention to the plight of immigrant children being separated from their families at the border. Organizers say they wanted to show Comic-Con goers that they can be like the heroes they love by standing against the policies affecting asylum seekers.
We're still a year away from the premiere of "Top Gun 2," the sequel to one of the most famous movies ever shot in San Diego. But don't be surprised if you see "Maverick" make a special guest appearance at a party near you.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
It wasn't a volcano or a giant asteroid that wiped out a beloved dinosaur statue in Clairemont. The metal triceratops sculpture was stolen over the weekend and now its owner is on a mission to get it back.
San Diego County again will face extreme heat and high surf beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
When heat waves hit, like the one currently affecting San Diego, people are always looking for ways to stay cool.
Three people were taken into custody on Monday after the driver reportedly lead police on a chase in a stolen vehicle through several parts of San Diego.
An expectant mother turned into a real-life superhero when her water broke at San Diego Comic-Con. On Monday, she was in the hospital with a healthy baby boy but getting there was quite the journey.