Top Fun: The ultimate Tom Cruise impersonator

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We're still a year away from the premiere of "Top Gun 2," the sequel to one of the most famous movies ever shot in San Diego.

But don't be surprised if you see "Maverick" make a special guest appearance at a party near you.

In Monday's Zevely Zone. Jeff meets a Tom Cruise impersonator that'll make you look twice - San Diego's own Jerome Leblanc.

Prepare to smile. I have found the world’s best Tom Cruise impersonator(he lives in Ramona) How he met his wife and how he wants to entertain for your next party or commercial in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 #NeedforSpeed @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @calanitatia @atozevents pic.twitter.com/eidGFuN9x6 — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) July 23, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

