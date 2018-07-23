Top Fun: The ultimate Tom Cruise impersonator - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Top Fun: The ultimate Tom Cruise impersonator

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We're still a year away from the premiere of "Top Gun 2," the sequel to one of the most famous movies ever shot in San Diego.

But don't be surprised if you see "Maverick" make a special guest appearance at a party near you.

In Monday's Zevely Zone. Jeff meets a Tom Cruise impersonator that'll make you look twice - San Diego's own Jerome Leblanc.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

