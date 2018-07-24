Investigators seek to ID repeat bank robber - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Investigators seek to ID repeat bank robber

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying a man who robbed two San Diego banks on consecutive days last week.

The thief used demand notes to carry out the heists at a Wells Fargo office in the 10600 block of Scripps Poway Parkway and a US Bank branch in the 3600 block of Midway Drive on Thursday and Friday, respectively, according to the FBI.

The written messages included threats of violence, the federal agency reported. Details on the menacing statements were not released.

Witnesses described the bandit as a thin, roughly 5-foot-6-inch, 140- to 170-pound black man from 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators determine the robber's identity is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Heat Wave: SDG&E offers customer credits for energy conservation

    Heat Wave: SDG&E offers customer credits for energy conservation

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:23:56 GMT

    With record heat expected to send local electricity demand surging this week, San Diego Gas & Electric is activating a program that rewards customers for conserving power.

     

    With record heat expected to send local electricity demand surging this week, San Diego Gas & Electric is activating a program that rewards customers for conserving power.

     

  • Flex Alert issued as heat wave grips California

    Flex Alert issued as heat wave grips California

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:04:09 GMT

    Due to high temperatures in California and most of the western United States, the California Independent System Operator Corporation on Monday issued a statewide Flex Alert that calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

     

    Due to high temperatures in California and most of the western United States, the California Independent System Operator Corporation on Monday issued a statewide Flex Alert that calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

     

  • Heat Wave: San Diego region hit with 120-degree temperatures

    Heat Wave: San Diego region hit with 120-degree temperatures

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:00:58 GMT

    San Diego County again will face extreme heat and high surf beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

     

    San Diego County again will face extreme heat and high surf beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.