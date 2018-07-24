Bicyclist hit by car while riding on Kearny Mesa freeway

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for two men accused in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in a drum floating in San Diego Bay.
Five-time Maui Invitational champion Duke will open against San Diego State in the quarterfinals of this year's bracket, with a potential showdown against Arizona or Gonzaga in the title game.
A bicyclist suffered major injuries Tuesday when he was struck by a car on State Route 163 in the Kearny Mesa area.
Extreme heat and high surf are expected to peak Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing triple digit temperatures throughout San Diego County except near the beaches and in the high mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
With record heat expected to send local electricity demand surging this week, San Diego Gas & Electric is activating a program that rewards customers for conserving power.
Due to high temperatures in California and most of the western United States, the California Independent System Operator Corporation on Monday issued a statewide Flex Alert that calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
High pressure strengthening over the desert southwest will create record breaking heat for our region. Temperatures will continue to climb through Wednesday, slight cooling ahead of the weekend but will remain relatively warm.
Authorities released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying a man who robbed two San Diego banks on consecutive days last week.
It wasn't a volcano or a giant asteroid that wiped out a beloved dinosaur statue in Clairemont. The metal triceratops sculpture was stolen over the weekend and now its owner is on a mission to get it back.