Bicyclist hit by car while riding on Kearny Mesa freeway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bicyclist suffered major injuries Tuesday when he was struck by a car on State Route 163 in the Kearny Mesa area.



Dispatchers received reports shortly before 5:15 a.m. of a pedestrian lying in traffic lanes on southbound State Route 163 near state Route 52, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.



The bicyclist was reportedly hit by a Toyota sedan and ejected onto the roadway, Doerr said.



The victim suffered major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital, Doerr said.



It was not clear what caused the crash or how the bicyclist ended up riding on the highway.



Information about the identity of the victim was not immediately available.



CHP officers closed the right two lanes of the State Route 163 around 5:30 a.m. along with the eastbound and westbound transitions from State Route 52 to State Route 163, Doerr said.



Information about the driver of the Toyota was not immediately available.



CHP officers were investigating the collision.

