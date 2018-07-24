The Future is Now: Creating Co-Bots

(SAN DIEGO) - Usually, industrial robots in factories stay caged away from people, dedicated to one task only. But these aren't your usual robots, they're cobots!

Cobots have revolutionized manufacturing as they are safe for people work with and around (if you bump into them they simply stop unlike traditional industrial robots) and you can move them around between tasks.

This isn't a case of robots stealing the jobs either, these new robot colleagues are now performing what we refer to as the "3D tasks" - the Dull, the Dirty and the Dangerous - that employers simply can't staff.

San Diego has a large share of small manufacturers (metal and machining shops and life science to mention a few) that are now starting to introduce cobots into their production.

Cobots are inexpensive and easy to use and program, so they have opened up a whole new world of automation - especially for small and medium-sized companies that never thought they could integrate robots into their production due to cost and complexity.

Now it is not Man vs. Machine, it's Man WITH machine! For more information, click here!