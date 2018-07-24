Ab-a-thon 500: Fighting hunger one sit-up at a time

(SAN DIEGO) - Coming up on Saturday July 28th, State-National Fit Grant Association will host San Diego’s first ever Ab-a-thon 500 at Spanish Landing West Park from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. 30-50 individuals will participate in a fitness event where they will perform as many sit-ups as they can within a 60 minute time frame.
Along with raising money for local food distribution operations that assist the feeding of needful individuals and families throughout San Diego County, the event will introduce R2B Training and the Abs300 core apparatus by Abformer Products Company.
Many of the ab-a-thon participants have completed Abs NonStop Workout which is a core exercise program under the R2B Training System. This fitness instruction together with the Abs300 has assisted these individuals to strengthening their core to the point whereby they now perform 300+ nonstop sit-ups as part of their daily fitness routine.
The subtle core workout consist of a 5-day a week, 20-minute a day workout. The results are phenomenal, with individuals regardless of age or fitness level, achieving 300-600 nonstop sit-ups, all within a 4-6 week period.
Most of the ab-a-thon participants will perform 30-minutes nonstop sit-ups, for a total of 500-700 sit-ups. Some will perform 40 minutes -- that's 1000 total sit-ups -- and a few will complete the full 60 minutes, or as many as 1600 nonstop sit-ups! Talk about abs of steel!
For more information, click here!
The median price of a home in San Diego County rose by 5.5 percent in June, compared with the same month a year earlier, a real estate information service announced Tuesday. According to CoreLogic, the median price of a San Diego County home was $575,000 last month, up from $545,000 in June 2017.
A head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver temporarily shut down all lanes on southbound Interstate 15, near Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol.
When you are out in the ocean, it’s an animal you hope to never see, but sharks are actually pivotal to the ocean’s eco-system.
A highly-anticipated audit examining the city's response to high water bills is expected to be released Tuesday.
From rattlesnake avoidance training just for your dogs to volunteer opportunities, there's a lot happening with the Lakeside River Park Conservancy.
A construction mishap Tuesday has caused a natural gas leak, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
A 53-year-old bicyclist suffered major injuries Tuesday when he was struck by a car on state Route 163 in the Kearny Mesa area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Extreme heat and high surf are expected to peak Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing triple digit temperatures throughout San Diego County except near the beaches and in the high mountains, according to the National Weather Service.