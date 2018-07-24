Ab-a-thon 500: Fighting hunger one sit-up at a time

(SAN DIEGO) - Coming up on Saturday July 28th, State-National Fit Grant Association will host San Diego’s first ever Ab-a-thon 500 at Spanish Landing West Park from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. 30-50 individuals will participate in a fitness event where they will perform as many sit-ups as they can within a 60 minute time frame.

Along with raising money for local food distribution operations that assist the feeding of needful individuals and families throughout San Diego County, the event will introduce R2B Training and the Abs300 core apparatus by Abformer Products Company.

Many of the ab-a-thon participants have completed Abs NonStop Workout which is a core exercise program under the R2B Training System. This fitness instruction together with the Abs300 has assisted these individuals to strengthening their core to the point whereby they now perform 300+ nonstop sit-ups as part of their daily fitness routine.

The subtle core workout consist of a 5-day a week, 20-minute a day workout. The results are phenomenal, with individuals regardless of age or fitness level, achieving 300-600 nonstop sit-ups, all within a 4-6 week period.

Most of the ab-a-thon participants will perform 30-minutes nonstop sit-ups, for a total of 500-700 sit-ups. Some will perform 40 minutes -- that's 1000 total sit-ups -- and a few will complete the full 60 minutes, or as many as 1600 nonstop sit-ups! Talk about abs of steel!

