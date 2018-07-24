Hearing for two men accused of murder after man's body found in - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hearing for two men accused of murder after man's body found in drum

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for two men accused in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in a drum floating in San Diego Bay.

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Timothy John Cook stabbed 28-year-old Omar Medina 66 times and put his body in a 55-gallon drum that was anchored to cinder blocks.

Medina, a music producer from Chula Vista, had been reported missing since September 30th, 2017 before his body was found by a diver on October 12th, 2017.

Thirty-eight-year-old El Cajon resident Derrick Jefferson Spurgeon was charged with being an accessory after the fact in the murder for which the motive remains unclear.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.