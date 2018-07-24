Hearing for two men accused of murder after man's body found in drum

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for two men accused in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in a drum floating in San Diego Bay.

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Timothy John Cook stabbed 28-year-old Omar Medina 66 times and put his body in a 55-gallon drum that was anchored to cinder blocks.

Medina, a music producer from Chula Vista, had been reported missing since September 30th, 2017 before his body was found by a diver on October 12th, 2017.

Thirty-eight-year-old El Cajon resident Derrick Jefferson Spurgeon was charged with being an accessory after the fact in the murder for which the motive remains unclear.

