Fire crews respond to gas line break in Lomita

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A construction mishap Tuesday has caused a natural gas leak, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Di Marino Street in the Lomita area.

Utility crews were digging a hole and struck a half-inch-diameter pipeline.

As of 12:15 p.m., crews were still working to repair the ruptured line.

The accident has caused no reported injuries and has necessitated no evacuations, a city spokesman says.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.