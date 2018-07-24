Fire crews respond to gas line break in Lomita - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire crews respond to gas line break in Lomita

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A construction mishap Tuesday has caused a natural gas leak, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Di Marino Street in the Lomita area.

Utility crews were digging a hole and struck a half-inch-diameter pipeline.

As of 12:15 p.m., crews were still working to repair the ruptured line.

The accident has caused no reported injuries and has necessitated no evacuations, a city spokesman says.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.