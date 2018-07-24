Lakeside River Park Conservancy's new programs

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8) — From rattlesnake avoidance training just for your dogs to volunteer opportunities, there's a lot happening with the Lakeside River Park Conservancy.
The conservancy aims to preserve and restore the biological integrity and beauty of the San Diego River while integrating recreational, educational, and cultural opportunities for youth, seniors and families. The nonprofit has so far raised more than $22 million to preserve the river.
News 8’s Ashley Jacobs toured their grounds to see where they’ll build a new field study area for the community and hike along a popular three-mile trail known as “The High Trail,” which is actually part of the San Diego River Trail.
There are upcoming educational opportunities and a gala; to stay in the know check their website.
We found the cutest SHADED 3-mile trail in Lakeside! Take a walk with us on @CBS8 & @thecwsandiego @nichellenews8 @EricNews8 @HeatherNews8 pic.twitter.com/7hS2odGG0g— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) July 24, 2018
