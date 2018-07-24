Audit examining city's response to high water bills to be released

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A highly-anticipated audit examining the city's response to high water bills is expected to be released Tuesday.



The audit is just one of four investigations into the numerous complaints about high water bills, but it will be the first opportunity for elected officials and the public to learn more about what caused the flood of complaints earlier this year.



In February, San Diego City Councilmember Chris Cate first requested the audit. His request was followed by one from Mayor Kevin Faulconer.



At that time, the Public Utilities Department admitted more than 300 customers in Carmel Valley, Mira Mesa, Rancho Penasquitos and Rancho Bernardo were overcharged an average of 303 dollars due to human error. No further details were released citing personnel issues.

Since then, nearly 1,100 customers have complained about spikes in their bills.



The Public Utilities Department has blamed other high bills on leaky pipes, an influx of houseguests and overwatering.



As for the audit report, it was originally scheduled to be released in June, but was delayed due to more work needing to be performed.



Three analyses were requested by the city and they should provide additional details and clarity on all elements that contributed to the higher meter readings and higher bills.



The city says it's confident these reports will provide clear recommendations on how they can improve customer service and billing.

