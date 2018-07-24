Head-on crash involving wrong-way driver closes lanes on I-15

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver temporarily shut down all lanes on southbound Interstate 15, near Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There's no immediate word on injuries.

As of 1:50 p.m., the three left lanes at Via Rancho Parkway have reopened.

