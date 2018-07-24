SeaWorld set to kick off Shark Awareness Week

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When you are out in the ocean, it’s an animal you hope to never see, but sharks are actually pivotal to the ocean’s eco-system.

SeaWorld San Diego is putting on a Shark Awareness Week from July 26-29. During the week there will be numerous presentations that will heighten awareness about the species which is often the victim of misinformation.

As part of Shark Awareness Week festivities at SeaWorld will have shark experts on had to host shark presentations that include Q & A sessions and even a hunt for shark teeth!

The presentations will take place each day at 2 pm at the Shark Encounter inside SeaWorld San Diego.

Check out this unique perspective of a SeaWorld shark feeding!

