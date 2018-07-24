Preliminary hearing in murder of Chula Vista man found dumped in drum

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (NEWS 8 / CNS) -- A preliminary hearing is underway for two men accused in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in a drum floating in San Diego Bay.

Prosecutors say Timothy Cook, 53, stabbed 28-year-old Omar Medina 66 times and put his body in a 55-gallon drum that was anchored to cinder blocks.

Medina, a music producer from Chula Vista, had been reported missing since September 30, 2017 before his body was found by a boater on October 12.

El Cajon resident Derrick Spurgeon, 38, is charged with being an accessory after the fact in the murder.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors played body cam video showing the first time officers questioned Cook about his missing roommate.

In the video, Cook stood outside the home and said he had not seen Medina for about a week.

The video footage showed the backyard apartment where the victim lived had been cleared out.

At the time, officers had no evidence to suspect a crime had been committed.

Port District police officer Claudio Asiong testified he was on the boat when officers found the 55-gallon drum floating in the bay near the J Street Marina.

He said the barrel was anchored down with three cinder blocks.

Officers used cell phone records to link Cook to the area where the drum had been found. A possible motive for the killing has not yet been revealed.

Cook faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of first degree murder.

Spurgeon could get up to three years in prison if convicted on the accessory to murder charges.

The preliminary hearing will continue Wednesday in Chula Vista court.