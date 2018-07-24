Preliminary hearing in murder of Chula Vista man found dumped in drum

The San Diego area continued to bake under a record- setting heat wave Tuesday, with many locals sweating out mercury readings in the triple digits as the region awaited a modest cool-down forecast for the end of the workweek.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
You've seen the hot weather experiments on the internet: people trying things like frying eggs on the sidewalk or melting crayons in the sun. With the hot temperatures hitting San Diego this week, News 8 wanted to see if those tricks actually work.
The process of reunifying an estimated 2,551 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump Administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration should be completed by Thursday's deadline, a San Diego federal judge overseeing the case said Tuesday.
Soaring temperatures in San Diego and across California are putting a strain on the state's power grid. A statewide Flex Alert is in effect and calls for electricity conservation in the evenings.
A preliminary hearing is underway for two men accused in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in a drum floating in San Diego Bay.
A 78-year-old motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision with two big rigs while driving the wrong way on Interstate 15 in Rancho Bernardo, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The median price of a home in San Diego County rose by 5.5 percent in June, compared with the same month a year earlier, a real estate information service announced Tuesday. According to CoreLogic, the median price of a San Diego County home was $575,000 last month, up from $545,000 in June 2017.