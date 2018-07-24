Old Town homicide victim identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name today of a 65-year-old man found slain in Old Town last weekend.



Patrol officers responding to a report of an injured person in the 4500 block of Pacific Highway about 2 a.m. Saturday found Steven Barnes of San Diego lying on a sidewalk in the area, suffering from cuts and other suspicious injuries to his upper body, according to police.



Medics pronounced Barnes dead at the scene, SDPD Lt. Anthony Dupree said.



Police have publicly identified no suspects or possible motive in the case.



"Several witnesses are being interviewed in hopes of developing leads," the lieutenant said this afternoon.

