Judge: Government poised to meet Thursday's family reunification deadline

You've seen the hot weather experiments on the internet: people trying things like frying eggs on the sidewalk or melting crayons in the sun. With the hot temperatures hitting San Diego this week, News 8 wanted to see if those tricks actually work.
The process of reunifying an estimated 2,551 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump Administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration should be completed by Thursday's deadline, a San Diego federal judge overseeing the case said Tuesday.
Soaring temperatures in San Diego and across California are putting a strain on the state's power grid. A statewide Flex Alert is in effect and calls for electricity conservation in the evenings.
A preliminary hearing is underway for two men accused in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in a drum floating in San Diego Bay.
Extreme heat and high surf are expected to peak Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing triple digit temperatures throughout San Diego County except near the beaches and in the high mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
A 78-year-old motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision with two big rigs while driving the wrong way on Interstate 15 in Rancho Bernardo, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The median price of a home in San Diego County rose by 5.5 percent in June, compared with the same month a year earlier, a real estate information service announced Tuesday. According to CoreLogic, the median price of a San Diego County home was $575,000 last month, up from $545,000 in June 2017.
When you are out in the ocean, it’s an animal you hope to never see, but sharks are actually pivotal to the ocean’s eco-system.