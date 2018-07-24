San Diego Heat Wave: The cool truth about those hot weather tricks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — You've seen the hot weather experiments on the internet: people trying things like frying eggs on the sidewalk or melting crayons in the sun. With the hot temperatures hitting San Diego this week, News 8 wanted to see if those tricks actually work.

News 8's Steve Price put a few to the test and reports from Lakeside with the results in this Verify report.

This is crazy! I am literally cooking an egg and baking cookies in our car! Please be careful in our heat today... and do NOT leave children and pets in a car... even if you think you’re only going to be gone for 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/74fqXPtjJo — Steve Price (@SteveNews8) July 24, 2018

