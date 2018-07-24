Let's Make a Deal: Your chance to pick what's behind door #1

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This Sunday at Sycuan Casino CBS 8 is hosting a contestant search for the game show "Let's Make a Deal."

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Van Nuys, California and tells us how you could win the CBS 8 Contest and the Big Deal.

CBS 8 is hosting a contestant search for Let’s Make a Deal this Sunday at Sycuan Casino. So... I went up to the show to see what the producers are looking for. The Zevely Zone tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @letsmakeadeal @SycuanCasino pic.twitter.com/77PUfXAD9v — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) July 24, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.