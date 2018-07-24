Woman moved to San Diego months ago, her belongings have yet to arrive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman living in Pacific Beach moved across the country to San Diego months ago, but she's still waiting for her belongings. She says the moving company told her they would deliver at the beginning of May, but so far, nothing has shown up.

Zara Kelly has a home but is still living out of a suitcase.

"As you can see, there's no furniture," said Zara. "It's been really difficult to live without your things."

Zara contracted movers Trans United Inc. to pick up all her belongings in April in Georgia, but they were never delivered to San Diego.

"You just feel like so out of control," said Zara.

Since May, she says she has been getting the runaround and calls the company daily.

News 8 tried calling the company, but the number rang and went to voicemail and the 24-hour helpline is disconnected.

Zara and her daughter only packed what they could fit in their car when they left for San Diego. Now, months later, they had to shop for items in the meantime.

"We had to buy the TV, potholders and can openers and utensils for cooking," said Zara.

Their apartment manager on Emerald Street got involved.

"I know how it's supposed to work, this company shouldn't be in business," said the manager.

Zara paid $2,370 with a balance of $1390.

Zara's daughter Marta moved to dance for City Ballet of San Diego and they came with their dog Mia.

"I've never had this problem," said Marta. "[Mia's] been with us on all our travels and ironically she's the only thing that didn't get lost."

As the waiting game continues, Zara had these final thoughts:

"I have the feeling I might not get it before I'm dead. I mean, I am not young."