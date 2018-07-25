Chemical spill shuts down lanes on north SR-125 in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chemical spill shuts down lanes on north SR-125 in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - 2 lanes are closed on northbound SR-125 at Grossmont College because of an accident between a pool supply vehicle and another vehicle.

The accident has caused chemicals to run all over the freeway. Hazmat has been called to the scene and one lane will remain open during the cleanup. 

