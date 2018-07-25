Drink Up & Keep Your Cool

(SAN DIEGO) - It's hot out! And while we all know that we should take to cool zones, get out of the sun, and maybe take it easy during these extra-hot summer days, 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated bring on some hot weather and the combination can lead to heat exhaustion & heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion is a heat-related illness that can occur after you've been exposed to high temperatures, and it often is accompanied by dehydration. Without proper intervention, heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke, which can damage the brain and other vital organs, and even cause death.

Clinical nutritionist Tara Coleman offers her tools, education, and support to folks who are looking to beat dehydration, eat with confidence, and live the life they desire. After growing up with eating the standard American diet of fast food, soda, and sugar, she knew she there had to be a better way of eating and living.

I see so many smart, successful, kind individuals who spend their time beating themselves up and being completely obsessed with food and diet. YOU are not the problem! The solutions you have tried are the problem.

