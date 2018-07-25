Phil's Big BBQ at the Ballpark and Operation Bigs

(SAN DIEGO) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County’s Operation Bigs is a one-to-one mentoring program for military children, the first of its kind in the nation. The program joins children with parents in the military to volunteer “Bigs” who are in the military, retired or civilian.
Operation Bigs was launched in 2004 to meet the increasing demand for BBBS from military families stationed at Camp Pendleton. Since its inception, Operation Bigs has served more than 2,638 Navy and Marine Corps children throughout San Diego County and inspired the expansion of over 30 sites across the country.
AM760's Mike Slater sat down with the man himself, Phil, and the C.O.O. of Phil's BBQ, Kevin Sheehan, to get the details on the philosophy behind the success of the restaurant and their upcoming event with Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego:
The 10th annual Phil's Big BBQ at the Ballpark is coming up on Sunday, July 29th. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the tailgate party goes on until 1 p.m. with the Padres game starting at 1:10 p.m. 100% of ticket sales go to Operation Bigs, Phil’s goal is to raise $100,000 for the charity, in addition to food donation and employee volunteer time.
Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, and hungry guests have a couple of different options to choose from:
For more information on Phil's Big BBQ at the Ballpark and to purchase tickets, click the link below!
For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego and Operation Bigs, click the link below!
Phil's Big BBQ at the Ballpark is a delicious way to support our military families and their children, tickets are on sale now!
