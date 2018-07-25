14-year-old who went missing found safe in Alpine

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A missing South Park teen has been found safe.



Marco Valente, 14, was found Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. walking in Alpine.



The family say he's adventurous and had started out on a 100-mile walk, but he didn't bother to tell anyone.



He'd been missing since sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The father of the missing teen is a retired San Diego Deputy Sheriff of 22 years. He says this is something he’s seen throughout his professional career, but never thought he would be experiencing firsthand.

“You see this sort of thing on the news all the time and you think -- poor dad, poor mom --you can't imagine what they must be going through,” John Valente said.



A search party spent most of Wednesday morning looking for him in a canyon near his South Park home.