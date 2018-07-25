14-year-old who went missing found safe in Alpine

Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire alongside State Route 94, near Home Avenue in the Fairmount Park area of San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A missing South Park teen has been found safe. Marco Valente, 14, was found Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. walking in Alpine.
A woman living in Pacific Beach moved across the country to San Diego months ago, but she's still waiting for her belongings. She says the moving company told her they would deliver at the beginning of May, but so far, nothing has shown up.
Phil's Big BBQ at the Ballpark is a delicious way to support our military families and their children, tickets are on sale now!
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
You may have seen huge buses parked in different spots around the county as part of the annual “Stuff the Bus” drive.
Firefighters are on the scene of a half-acre brush fire that caused a lane closure on State Route 79 near Temecula, officials said.
Clinical nutritionist Tara Coleman offers her tools, education, and support to folks who are looking to beat dehydration, eat with confidence, and live the life they desire!
A record-setting heat wave is expected to reach its peak Wednesday along with dangerous surf conditions in San Diego County, before temperatures cool slightly for the weekend.
A hazardous materials team worked to clean up a spill after a truck carrying pool supplies crashed on state Route 125 in El Cajon.