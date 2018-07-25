Firefighters knock out brush fire near Sunshine Summit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

TEMECULA (CNS) - Firefighters are on the scene of a half-acre brush fire that caused a lane closure on State Route 79 near Temecula, officials said.

The fire sparked around 9:15 a.m. in the 37000 block of SR-79 near Sunshine Summit, Cal Fire Captain Issac Sanchez said.

The blaze was originally reported at around a quarter-acre, but spread to a half-acre before its progress was stopped around 9:30 a.m., Sanchez said.

Cal Fire San Diego tweeted that one lane of SR-79 was closed around 9:45 a.m. for responder and public safety.

The fire was not threatening any structures, Sanchez said.

