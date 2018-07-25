Help homeless students with school supplies by 'Stuffing the Bus'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You may have seen huge buses parked in different spots around the county as part of the annual “Stuff the Bus” drive.

The goal of the “Stuff the Bus” Drive is to stuff a school bus full of school supplies for homeless and low income kids in San Diego. During the last school year more than 22,000 kids were identified as homeless in the city.

The fundraiser brought in almost $18,000 last year and organizers are hoping to surpass that this year.

San Diego County Credit Union is hosting the drive and you can donate through July 31st.

Organizer say the supplies they need the most are

1" 3-Ring Binders

Colored Pencils (12pk)

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Pencil Sharpeners

12" Ruler

Scissors (Blunt Tip)

Washable Fine Tip Markers

Can’t get out to donate school supplies. You can donate online here.