Brush fire breaks out along SR-94 near Home Avenue

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire alongside State Route 94, near Home Avenue in the Fairmount Park area of San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

There are no reports of structural threats.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for further updates.

