Families of 2 men killed in Vista deputy-involved shooting demand justice

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Family and friends of two men who were shot and killed are demanding the deputies involved be held accountable. A march and rally to be held Wednesday evening come between the anniversaries of their deaths

Sergio Weick was killed in August of 2016 and Jonathon Coronel was killed last July. Their loved ones say they are marching to keep their memories alive and to demand justice. Organizers noted that Weick and Coronel were shot over 20 times each.

RELATED: DA's office releases findings of five officer-involved shootings

"I want justice for my nephew," said Jonathon's uncle Diego at a rally last year. "My family is hurt, community is hurt - friends, family, people who didn't know [him], come together as a community."

Protesters plan to meet at the corner of Melrose Drive and W. Vista Way. The march to the Vista sheriff's station is set to start at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers say speakers at the event will share stories about the two men while demanding "an end to the excessive monitoring, harassment and retaliation by law enforcement against the latinx community."

