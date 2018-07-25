Postmates and Walmart: Online grocery delivery now in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Attention Walmart shoppers: Getting your groceries just got a lot more convenient thanks to Postmates!

The popular delivery service Postmates has teamed up with Walmart and just announced that San Diego and Los Angeles are the latest additions to their online grocery delivery service, so you can order online and skip the lines. Walmart currently offers in-store grocery pick-up, but now you can skip the trip all together when you order everything you need right on your computer or smart phone.

You place your order online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the Walmart Grocery App, schedule a delivery time, and Postmates will pick up your order and deliver it right to your door. Deliveries have a flat fee of $9.95 per delivery along with a $50 order minimum, and you're able to track your order in real time.

Use the promo code FRESHCAR to get your first order delivered for free.