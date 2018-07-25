Trial begins for man accused of punching SDPD officer in face - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The man accused of punching a police officer in the face was in court for opening statements Wednesday.

Frederick Jefferson was walking down the middle of a street during a demonstration in Chicano park.

Jefferson has been charged with assault of a police officer.  

During opening statements there were two very different pictures painted. Jefferson’s attorney said the officers were acting aggressive and the punch was in self-defense while the attorney for the injured officer said Jefferson was acting combative and not complying with orders.

Jefferson’s punch caused extensive damage to Officer Matthew Ruggiero’s face, including a broken nose, a cut above his eye needing 8 stitches to close and a broken jaw that required reconstructive surgery.

If convicted, Jefferson faces nine years in prison.

