News 8 Throwback: Heat waves in San Diego from the 1970s & '90s

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — In case you haven't noticed, San Diego – and much of California – is in the grips of a summer heat wave. While temperatures are expected to peak Wednesday, many locals have scrambled to the beaches and found ways to cool down.
As we try to beat the heat, we took a look in the News 8 archives and found footage from past San Diego heat waves in 1979 and 1992.
Travel back in time with us to see how San Diegans coped with the high temperatures in years past.
In the summer of 1979 San Diego dealt with a record-breaking heat wave.
Our reporters went to the beach and inland to see how locals were faring.
A heat wave in August of 1992 sent folks in San Diego scattering to beaches and other bodies of water. News 8 had a report on the conditions out at Lake Morena while Loren Nancarrow visited crowded beaches and tested the temperature of the sand.
