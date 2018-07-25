4.4 earthquake near Ensenada felt in San Diego County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

4.4 earthquake near Ensenada felt in San Diego County

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you feel it?

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred near Ensenada, Mexico at 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, generating shaking that was felt in San Diego County, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake was initially reported as 4.6.

USGS says the shaking was felt as far as Escondido.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.