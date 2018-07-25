Your Stories Investigation: A day at the beach can turn deadly for your dog

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — While the beach may be a great place for pets to cool off – it can also be a very dangerous place. News 8 is taking a look at some of the surprising beach dangers for your dogs in this Your Stories Investigation.

Dawn McCarthy said her dog Josie has a ball playing fetch at the beach, but she didn't realize that could be a problem until she saw some shocking x-rays.

"My dog was not feeling like herself - she wasn't eating, wasn't drinking and she actually threw up a few times," said Dawn.

A trip to the animal hospital revealed sand blocking Josie's intestines and more sand in her stomach.

Vets say this is more common than you would think.

"When they pick up a tennis ball all the sand is trapped around it and they end up swallowing it," said veterinarian Jason Sweitzer. "When they're digging around trying to get any kind of food or leftovers or just having fun at the beach [dogs] will ingest some of that sand, enough builds up and it cannot move through and causes major problems."

Eating sand isn't the only concern vets have about dogs at the beach, they also say they see problems with animals drinking too much sea water.

Chris Taylor told Inside Edition that his 7-year-old lab, O.G., spent a day at the beach and hours later he had stomach issues, and became lethargic and disoriented.

"He started to not acknowledge who I was," said Chris. "[He] just walked into a corner and stared blankly."

Sadly, O.G. had salt water poisoning and died.

Some signs of salt water poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea due to extra fluid buildup, dizziness and the animal may shive and shake.

Bonnie Lofton-Fuentes says her 6-year-old golden retriever Sidey loves the beach.

"We come here three or four times a week," she said. "It's like doggie Disneyland."

But she does her best to keep Sidey from drinking the water, because her friends have already seen what happens when you don't.

"They said, 'my dog had diarrhea the whole next day,' and I'm like, 'they probably drank ocean water," said Bonnie.

News 8 welcomes story ideas or suggestions you may have. Email us at yourstories@kfmb.com or follow this link to fill out the submission form: Your Stories Submission »