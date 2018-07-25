Heat Alert: What the heat does to your home and car

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diegans are feeling the heat this week, but some of the lesser known effects of the heatwave may surprise you.

There is a lot of talk about keeping people and pets safe during heat waves, but did you know high temperatures can impact your car or home? Experts say they key is to be prepared.

On Monday, at Robert’s Auto Service in Pacific Beach, mechanics kept busy. Keith Benline, the owner, said he sees the same issues every time the temperatures rise. “Heat is going to pinpoint any weakness that the car has. As soon as the heat goes up, then you are going to see air conditioning problems, engine cooling problems, battery problems, and things like brake fluid problems.”

The number one issue: the cooling system.

According to Keith, when it is 75 degrees and sunny, most people have no idea their fans are not working, but as soon as triple digits hit, their car breaks down. “So when the heat comes up, you get stuck in traffic the fan does not cool the radiator – the car overheats.”

To avoid the problem, have a professional check before it gets too hot. Also, have your battery checked. “What we find is a weak battery is barely doing its job. Heat will kill a battery. It will go down quick. They’ll get in the car to start and it has to be something else.”

Keith’s advice is get a new battery every four years. He also advised to have brake fluid changed every three years, and to make sure there is enough refrigerant in the air conditioning system. “An air conditioning recharge is $99. That you can space out and budge.”

Cars are not the only thing that can be damaged by heat. The roof of your home or things kept in storage may be impacted.

On tile roofs, the heat causes the underlying tar paper to dry out – making it brittle and cracked. It is important to replace the felt paper underneath every 15 years.

As for items tucked away, like photo albums, climate controlled storage will help. Also, placing items in containers in a humid free environment if possible can help.

Always be prepared.