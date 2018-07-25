Zevely Zone: Legendary La Jolla lifeguard gets back in the water

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For three decades, the La Jolla Cove was the office for a legendary lifeguard.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Escondido at Silverado Memory Care to visit a hero.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.