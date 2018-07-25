Catfishing Victims: Why do so many San Diegans fall for this?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The online scam, “catfishing,” is costing victims across the country thousands of dollars.

According to a new report, California has the highest number of people who fall victim to “catfishing” – costing victims about $30 million a year.

“Catfishing” preys on those looking for love. So-called "catfishers" create fake online profiles and target people on social media and dating apps. They will gain their victim’s trust and then ask for money.

Victoria Merinda works at High Speed Internet. It is a company that recently compiled a new report by crunching FBI data and census numbers. According to the report, California has the highest number of "catfishing" victims – 1,600 victims in 2016, who lost more than $30 million dollars.

“This is a scam that people put a lot of effort, a lot time into. Obviously California has one the highest populated states across the United States, but even when looking at states like New York, that have a big population, we did not quite see that number of money being lost,” said Merinda.

One of the most high profile cat fishing cases was former Chargers Manti Teo. Teo claimed he was catfished while at Notre Dame.

The new report also shows people are most likely to be "catfished" if you they live in Alaska, and are least likely to be "catfished" if they live in North Dakota.

“They can give you really dramatic stories to try and get money out of you – emergency stories, family members in car accidents, and people in hospitals. The say ‘I need this money right now,’” said Merinda.

Merinda said the bottom line is, “Making sure that you can verify someone is who they say they are. In 2018, with technology we have, it is really not difficult.”

Some of the ways to verify someone’s identification is video chatting, Face-Timing or Skyping. If someone refuses to do, that should be taken as a red flag.

