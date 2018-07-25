Help for San Diego woman who lost everything to movers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On Tuesday, News 8 introduced viewers to Zara Kelly - a Pacific Beach woman who moved here months ago but is still waiting for her belongings to arrive. On Wednesday, we checked in to see how she's doing and to let her know how some San Diegans have reached out to help.

"Today, I feel more encouraged than I did last night, since last night because I felt pretty bad," said Zara.

Zara tried to stay upbeat even if a donated air mattress kept her up all night.

"It's not the most comfortable thing for an old back," she said.

Zara Kelly, who moved from Leesburg, Georgia, in April to Pacific Beach, San Diego never got her furniture and belongings delivered.

"I'm not at an age where I can replace it," said Zara.

Zara contracted what appeared to be a company called Trans-United, Inc. to pick up her things. But after spending months getting the runaround about where her things were, she reached out to News 8.

The real Trans-United Inc. out of Burns Harbor, Indiana, emailed this statement:

The moving company has zero affiliation with our operation. We are a carrier that specializes in oversized and heavy haul projects. The moving company is unlawfully operating as Trans-United, Inc.

We took the company to court in the past and won the case, but clearly the company has not changed regardless of legal action against them.

Meanwhile Zara has been living out of a suitcase and says she's trying to keep organized.

When she needed some new clothes, she said she broke down and bought some things for warm weather.

The hardest part is missing irreplaceable family mementos. Birth certificates and photos of Zara growing up in New Jersey are all missing.

Back in Pacific Beach #SanDiego for Zara Kelly, 80, who never received her furniture & belongings from Moving Company that appeared as “Trans-United, Inc.” We hear from the real company and how a San Diego furniture company is stepping into help. @CBS8 6:30/7pm @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/KviH8migp7 — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) July 26, 2018

