Flex Alert: Making sure the grid can handle the heat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two statewide Flex Alerts were issued this week as Californians were called on to conserve energy during the latest heat wave.

On Wednesday, during the peak of the heat wave, News 8 cameras were allowed to go inside SDG&E's operations center to see how the utility monitors energy use during hot weather.

"The heat is ramping up like expected, but the system is operating well and not that many outages. We usually see about average loads running in the lower 3,000 MW to put it in perspective. The highest amount we have ever seen on our grid was in 2014 when we hit 4,800 MW," said Allison Torres, SDG&E communications manager.

In the operations center, dispatchers monitor weather, maps, cameras and the smart grid - where they can predict and prevent outages.

"They are actually monitoring how much load is taking place on a certain circuit. It's getting towards capacity and we have the ability to reroute that power. While we can't confirm exactly how much customers are conserving, we believe they are doing their part today," said Torres.

In a tweet, the state's independent system operator or ISO, said Californians had save about 500 MW, enough to power half-a-million homes.

SDG&E said the usage forecast for Thursday has gone down enough that they have expired their "Reduce Your Use" program. The program would allow participants who conserved energy to be eligible to earn a bill credit of 75 cents to $1.25 per kilowatt hour.

SDG&E said there are things, besides turning down your air conditioning, which can also help offset costs. Some simple suggestions include closing your blinds to keep sunlight out during the hottest parts of the day, turning on fans to keep air circulating and turning off other devices.