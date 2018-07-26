Flex Alert: Making sure the grid can handle the heat

Dozens of Carmel Mountain Ranch residents on Wednesday night came together to show their opposition to the potential development of a shuttered golf course.
Two statewide Flex Alerts were issued this week as Californians were called on to conserve energy during the latest heat wave.
A record-shattering heat wave that has kept the San Diego area roasting this week pushed temperatures to oppressive levels for a third straight day Wednesday as the stubborn swelter reached what was expected to be its zenith.
On Tuesday, News 8 introduced viewers to Zara Kelly - a Pacific Beach woman who moved here months ago but is still waiting for her belongings to arrive. On Wednesday, we checked in to see how she's doing and to let her know how some San Diegans have reached out to help.
For three decades, the La Jolla Cove was the office for a legendary lifeguard. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Escondido at Silverado Memory Care to visit a hero.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
As we try to beat the heat during our current heat wave, we took a look in the News 8 archives and found footage from past San Diego heat waves in 1979 and 1992.
While the beach may be a great place for pets to cool off – it can also be a very dangerous place. News 8 is taking a look at some of the surprising beach dangers for your dogs in this Your Stories Investigation.
San Diegans are feeling the heat this week, but some of the lesser known effects of the heatwave may surprise you.